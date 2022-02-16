Penn State Altoona students unwind at Hugs for Hounds event

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Penn State Altoona students got to destress with some furry friends at their Hugs for Hounds event in the Slep Student Center on campus.

A local group brought in nine therapy dogs for the students to pet. Mental Health Outreach Coordinator Jessica Hancock said that students look forward to this event each semester.

Approximately 100 students attended the two-hour session. Hancock said this was intended for students to decompress from the holiday weekend and midterms.

Hancock said this event also provides an extra layer of comfort. She noted that many students miss seeing their dogs from home. She provided further that animals are essential in helping students’ mental health because of their unconditional love and lack of judgment.

“I think animals are really an important component to mental health awareness and just helping students heal from whatever issues they’re going through at the time, ” Hancock said.

Students will see these furry friends again come de-stress week in April.