Penn State Altoona students quarantine in local hotels

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State Altoona is partnering with local hotels to house students that need to quarantine due to the virus.

Currently, the campus can only house 21 students who test positive for the virus. The hotels serve as an overflow and are used on an as-needed basis.

The university hopes to fight the spread of the virus by doing surveillance testing university wide.

“The more information we get, the more we can track it, the more we can figure out where hot spots are, the more we can hopefully mitigate the spread and slow it down,”

Interim Director of Strategic Communications at Penn State Altoona, Jonathan O’Harrow said.

There is also on-demand testing offered to students who want to take it at the Sheetz Family and Health Center.

O’Harrow is encouraging students to take advantage of this testing site.