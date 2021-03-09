Penn State Altoona receives $2.7 million from Steve, Nancy Sheetz

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Steve and Nancy Sheetz of Sheetz, Inc. recently donated $2.7 million to Penn State Altoona, the university announced Tuesday.

The couple was named the university’s Philanthropists of the Year in 2010. According to Penn State, they have deepened their commitment to the Sheetz Fellows Program, which offers mentorship, programs and financial support to Penn State Altoona students.

“For many years, Steve and Nancy have been extraordinarily generous friends and powerful advocates for Penn State Altoona students,” Chancellor and Dean Lori J. Bechtel-Wherry said. “I appreciate their ongoing support of and commitment to our students, college and community. Their gift acknowledges the difficult challenges that many of our undergraduate students face.”

According to Penn State, $1.7 million will go toward scholarships for the new class of Sheetz Fellows while the remaining $1 million will be split between two endowments for students facing critical and urgent needs.

“Nan and I are grateful for all that this region and Penn State have done to support our success, and we are glad to help today’s and tomorrow’s students achieve their own ambitions and build careers, businesses, and lives in the Altoona area,” Steve Sheetz said. “No Penn State Altoona student should go hungry or face financial hardship alone, and every Penn State Altoona student should have the opportunity to fulfill their potential for leadership. We all benefit when young people in our region earn their degrees and find their own ways to give back.”