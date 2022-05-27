BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — As summer is almost upon us, Penn State Altoona is offering multiple Kids’ College camps for children ages 7-15.

Each of the camps will cost $145, and those interested can apply online or by calling 814-949-5535. The camps will run from starting July 5 until July 25.

There will be multiple different programs such as scratch gaming, which will allow students to create and program animations, games and interactive stories.

Additionally, campers can create their own virtual escape rooms by utilizing Google applications to gather clues, solve puzzles and break out before time runs out.

There will also be a slime and polymers camp, a railroad engineering camp, a basketball camp and Sense-ational Endeavors. These different camps will offer children the ability to feel a combination of sensory experiences including touch, sight, sound and smell.