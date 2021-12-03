Penn State Altoona Jazz Band free performance around the corner

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Altoona University Jazz Band will perform in the Paul R. and Margery Wolf Kuhn Theatre of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts next Saturday.

The performance will take place Dec. 11 at 2:30 p.m. It’s free and open to the public, and masks are required to attend.

Directed by Josh Hillard, a part-time instructor in music at Penn State Altoona, the student ensemble will perform musical selections in a variety of contemporary big band styles.

For more information, call the box office at 814-949-5452. It’s open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as before and during performances. Additionally, you can head to the Penn State Altoona website to learn more about performance opportunities.