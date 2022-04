ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Friday, the history department from Penn State Altoona is holding an annual history encampment.

This event features a living history timeline that displays reenactors, equipment and artifacts throughout American history.

Reenactors from the living history group, The Furious Fourth will be conducting informal programs and showcasing historical displays.

The event is open to the public through 4 p.m.