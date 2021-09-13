Our Shared Stories: Penn State Altoona holds 9/11 community event

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Altoona will have an emotional evening Monday as they commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11 with a special community event.

The campus will host “Our Shared Stories,” an event where attendees will have the opportunity to share stories about September 11 and its aftermath. There will also be a discussion pertaining to trauma and how it might have helped create unity.

The Our Shared Stories event will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Laurel Pavilion on campus. Light snacks and drinks will also be available.

This comes after the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona held its own community event honoring the lives lost and the heroes of Sept. 11, 2001.