Penn State Altoona cancels 2020 Community for Kids Golf Tournament

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Altoona announced Thursday that their Alumni Association Community for Kids Golf Tournament has been canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.

Originally scheduled for Friday, June 26, the Community for Kids Golf Tournament was later rescheduled for Monday, August 17 before ultimately being canceled to help prevent potential COVID-19 exposure and spread.

Over the past five years, the event has raised more than $85,000 for its beneficiaries.

The events presenting sponsor PSECU, will maintain its financial support despite the cancellation. 2020 marks the third consecutive year that PSECU has supported the initiative with a $9,000 sponsorship, bringing the credit union’s total contribution to $27,000.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a lot of unexpected changes, but it’s important that we continue to support one another and work to improve our shared communities. Just because the Community for Kids Golf Tournament was canceled, doesn’t mean that the three initiatives it benefits no longer need support. On behalf of our more than 450,000 members, PSECU is proud to once again be able to contribute to these causes, especially during this challenging time. We hope that the community will join us in supporting the beneficiaries of the Community for Kids Golf Tournament in absence of this year’s event. Let’s show them our appreciation for the hard work they do to continue to make our community great. PSECU State College Regional Director Wyatt Troxell



The Community for Kids Golf Tournament is now scheduled for June 25, 2021, at Sinking Valley Country Club in Altoona.