Penn State Ag Progress Days expo is canceled for 2020

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State’s 2020 Ag Progress Days expo, which was scheduled for Aug. 11-13, has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say they made the decision out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and safety of exhibitors, attendees and staff and is consistent with the direction taken by other major Centre County events this summer, such as the Grange Fair, Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts and Central PA 4th Fest.

The decision was made now to help commercial exhibitors avoid or minimize the expenses that they might have incurred in planning to be at the event. Officials say that commercial exhibitors that already have paid registration fees will have the option of a full refund or to have their fees applied to their attendance at next year’s show, which is scheduled for Aug. 10-12, 2021.

“Our commercial exhibitors largely pay the bills for Ag Progress Days, and we want to support them however we can,” Darlington said. “As an essential, life-supporting industry, agriculture is critical to Pennsylvania’s economy and the health and well-being of its citizens.”

Event organizers say they are exploring ways to connect Ag Progress Days vendors and attendees virtually through the event’s website, found at http://apd.psu.edu.