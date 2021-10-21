Penn State adjusts parking and traffic for homecoming game

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University has adjusted parking and traffic for the homecoming game on Oct. 23.

The gates open at 10 a.m. and fans are encouraged to arrive early. The following adjustments have been made:

PARKING

Additional on-campus parking on football game days is available through Penn State Transportation Services at the following locations:

East, HUB and Nittany decks: $40 (payable by credit card upon exiting at pay-on-foot or in-lane machines).

Eisenhower Deck: $40 (cash only paid upon entering).

West Deck: $25 (payable by credit card upon exiting at pay-on-foot or in-lane machines).

Weekend event parking rates for overnight parking start Thursday. Visitors must park overnight at the East, HUB, Nittany or West decks. Overnight visitor parking is prohibited at all other parking areas. The standard feed ($1 per hour/$12 daily maximum fee) will apply for the 24 hours for those on Thursday and for the first 12 hours for those on Friday. After that, this weekend rates will go in place after exiting:

Thursday arrival: $50.

Friday arrival: $45.

Anyone arriving on Friday can park at the Eisenhower Deck starting at 5 p.m. for $45, according to the university.

PARKING CLOSURES

The following lots will close at midnight on Friday. All vehicles in these lots must be removed beforehand.

Commuter lots (Jordan East, Stadium West, Porter North)

Porter South

Orange L (all sections)

Yellow H (all sections)

Yellow M

Yellow V

Orange A OPP (east and west)

Orange A Katz

Orange B Softball

Orange H (all sections located north of Hastings Road)

Orange O Park Ave.

Silver G

Silver J (all sections)

PARKING

One-way traffic patterns and traffic restrictions will go into effect on Park Avenue, Porter Road and other roadways near Beaver Stadium starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Curtin Road will be closed between Bigler Road and Porter Road throughout the day.