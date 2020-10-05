Penn Lincoln Elementary quarantines class after student tests positive for COVID-19

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A class at Penn Lincoln Elementary has been quarantined after a parent informed the school on Friday that their child tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians, the Altoona Area School District stated that they contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Health and have quarantined the child’s class to their homes starting on Monday, October 5.

The school district also informed that the classroom and common areas of the building have been fully sanitized and disinfected. As per Department of Health guidance, the child’s class is to remain quarantined until Monday, October 12. The class is to return to the building on Tuesday, October 13.

As a reminder, the Altoona Area School District’s primary goal is the health, safety, and well-being of the students, staff, and community. Please continue to follow the CDC and PA Department of Health’s recommendations regarding COVID-19. Some of these recommendations include: wash your hands often, wear a face covering, cover coughs and sneezes, and maintain social distancing. As a preventative measure, if your child is ill and/or exhibiting flu-like symptoms, please keep your child home and contact your medical provider. Dr. Charles A. Prijatelj, AASD Superintendent



