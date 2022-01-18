Penn Highlands to offer Medical Assistant program for Patient Service Representatives

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn Highlands Healthcare announced a partnership on Tuesday, that will offer Patient Service Representatives the opportunity to advance to a Clinical Medical Assistant position through a partnership with Brockway Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT).

Penn Highlands will pay the tuition for a 14-week PSR to MA program. In order to qualify, PSRs must have a minimum of one year experience in a physician office and commit to working as a clinical MA for Penn Highlands Healthcare for two years following completion of the program. In addition to paying for the program, Penn Highlands will pay the employee’s wages while in class and for the hours worked while not in class. Upon successful completion of the program and working clinically, the employee will receive a pay increase.

In the fall of 2021, six Penn Highlands Physician Network employees graduated from BCAT’s first accelerated Clinical Medical Assistant session.

“I completed the first round of the Accelerated Clinical Medical Assistant Program back in September,” said Tabitha McKay, MA, who is a floater between Penn Highlands Physician Network practices. “My advice to anyone considering going into the program is to do it. Through this program, I was able to obtain an education to better myself. I am now able to excel in my job and be a valuable asset to my workplace and community.”

Stephanie Lansberry, MA, who provides care at Penn Highlands Center for Children’s Care in Clearfield, agreed.

“It meant a lot to do this program. I am all for continued education and so to have an opportunity to further my career, was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. There were times when I felt I wasn’t going to be able to do it, but I continued to push through and made it. It was a decision I will never regret.”

The next session begins on February 1. Applications should be submitted as soon as possible. For more information or an application, contact Jordan Eisman at JNEisman@phhealthcare.org.