Penn Highlands to hold athletics open house in early October

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Community College will host an athletics open house in early October at its Richland campus.

Saturday, Oct. 2 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., interested individuals can meet with various members of the school’s Athletic Department including coaches, athletes, directors and others. In meetings, potential incoming athletes will have the opportunity to discuss eligbility and learn more about the athletic programs that Penn Highlands has to offer.

Parents and students can also view presentations regarding both admissions and financial aid at the open house.

The Penn Highlands Black Bear’s offer seven athletic options for students including, men’s basketball, bowling, cross country, eSports, women’s softball and women’s volleyball.

Pennsylvania Highlands is a chartered member of the National Junior College Athletic Association, competing in Region XX. The Black Bears are a part of the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference (WPCC), which was founded in 1972.

RSVP for the open house is preferred though walk-ins are welcome. To learn more about the event or to RSVP, visit the Penn Highlands event’s website.