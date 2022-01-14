Penn Highlands to enforce federal vaccine mandate in response to Supreme Court ruling

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the United States is moving forward. Even after the Supreme Court voted to stop a requirement enforcing employees at bigger businesses to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job, the court voted to allow the Biden administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.

Penn Highlands Healthcare is one of the local businesses impacted by this ruling, and in a statement released to WTAJ, the hospital announced it will enforce the mandate, and that employees can continue to seek medical and religious exemptions.

Penn Highlands full statement is below:

“The United States Supreme Court ruled on January 13, 2022 that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services could proceed with a mandate for most healthcare workers in the US to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Since Penn Highlands Healthcare receives approximately 66% of our revenue from federal Medicare and Medicaid programs, we are required to comply with this mandate or risk jeopardizing the revenue stream of our entire health system and the care for the communities we serve.

Currently, the vaccination rate among PHH employees is approximately 80%. We are scheduling employee vaccine clinics across the health system to ensure that employees can be vaccinated and meet this deadline.

Employees can continue to seek medical and religious exemptions.

System-wide, we are adequately staffed to provide the highest level of care to our patients and their families.”