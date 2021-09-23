Penn Highlands to celebrate homecoming week with Family Day

The Penn Highlands Community College will distribute more COVID-19 funds to students.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn Highlands Community College will host a Family Day, Saturday, Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richland Campus.

Free and open to the public, Family Day includes family-friendly activities such as bouncy houses, stuff-a-bear, whack-a-mole, spin art and CD crafts to celebrate the end of homecoming week.

The event is scheduled to take place outside. Penn Highlands will follow all COVID-90 related guidelines to ensure the safety of staff and the community. Updated COVID procedures at Penn Highlands can be found on their website.

Homecoming Week at Penn Highlands begins Monday, Sept. 27. More information on activities for students, employees and alumni during the week can be found on the Penn Highlands website.

For more information about Family Day and Homecoming Week, contact Student Activities at 814.262.6463 or studentactivities@pennhighlands.edu.