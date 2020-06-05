Penn Highlands to begin re-opening doors at three locations

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — With portions of the Southern Alleghenies and Laurel Highlands entering the green phase, three Pennsylvania Highlands Community College locations will begin opening its doors.

Beginning Tuesday, June 9th, the college will allow visitors to the Richland, Blair, and Somerset facilities for the following:

Placement Testing

Registering for Classes

Academic Advising

Financial Aid Processing

KEYS Advising

Purchasing Supplies from the College Bookstore

All for-credit classes this summer will continue to be online.

To ensure your safety and the safety of our employees, all visitors are asked to schedule an appointment with the appropriate department or location before coming to a facility. Please call the following to schedule your individual appointments:

Admissions: 814.262.6446

Registration: 814.262.6439

Advising & Placement Testing: 814.262.6451

IT Help Desk: 814.262.6470

Blair Center: 814.201.2700

Somerset Center: 814.443.2500

Richland Campus: 814.262.6400

Bookstore: 814.262.7912

Security & General Questions: 814.525.2597

PRIOR TO VISITING

Before coming on-site, visitors should ask themselves these questions:

Do I have a fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea?

In the past two weeks, have I been diagnosed or come into contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19?

In the past two weeks, have I visited a place or lived in a place where COVID-19 is spreading?

If you have answered yes to any of these questions, please delay your visit. Stay home and take care of yourself.

ON-SITE GUIDELINES

While on-site, all visitors will need to abide by the following state guidelines:



In order to enter a building, each visitor must call the office when on-site; a college employee will then meet you at the door and walk you in.

Visitors must be escorted by an employee at all times.

Have a scheduled appointment with an individual office.

Wear a mask at all times while on location.

Students that are meeting with the Admissions Office, Registration Office, and/or their advisors may bring one person into the building with them.

Students coming to any location for testing are not permitted to bring anyone into the building with them.

Maintain social distancing throughout the visit.

SAFETY MEASURES

Penn Highlands has gone to extraordinary efforts to provide a safe environment for its employees and to visitors. Preventative measures include: