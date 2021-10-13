Penn Highlands teams up with local EMS to ‘Stop the Bleed’

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn Highlands DuBois and local EMS services are teaming up to stop the bleed. It’s an initiative that trains local communities on providing care in the critical moments following a trauma injury, including proper ways to apply pressure to wounds prior to ems arriving on the scene. The hospital has teamed up with both DuSan Ambulance Service and DuBois EMS to train the fire department on how to apply tourniquets and pack wounds before transportation arrives.

According to Dusan ambulance, 66% of preventable trauma deaths are because of a lack of bleeding control. This is why William Hoff, the trauma program director at Penn Highlands DuBois says educating members of the community on how to act in the face of an emergency can be the difference between life and death.

“There is always going to be a period of time between when an injury occurs and when ems can arrive,” Hoff said.

The Dusan ambulance service estimates between 10-15% of calls they respond to are for trauma injuries. This is why these courses are critical.

“Those things that can be done to control the bleeding so that we can save these lives. And that’s something that can be done early before we get there” said Dawn Buck, the director of compliance at the DuSan Ambulance Service.

Upon completion, fire trucks will be equipped with kits that include tourniquets, gauze, and bandages, so those first responders can be prepared to perform life-saving services during what Hoff calls the “Golden Hour.”

“In that golden hour, anything that can be done to stop bleeding, limit bleeding, limit further blood loss until they get to what we call definitive care in the hospital,” Hoff said.

Classes are being held throughout October, and will not just be for fire departments. The hospital plans to open these training sessions to the public for future sessions, happening on October 19th and 21st. Those interested can email Penn Highlands for more details at injuryprevention@phhealthcare.org.

“If we can find ways to teach people, and I mean all people some simple techniques to control blood loss it improves our ability to manage patients,” Hoff said.