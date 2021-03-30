Penn Highlands sees spike in hospitalizations amid state-wide spike in COVID-19 cases

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn Highlands Healthcare held a conference on Tuesday amid a spike in COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

The conference was hosted by chief operating officer Mark Norman and the hospitals director of emergency services, Shaun Sheehan. The two discussed the hospitals vaccination efforts, as well as affects the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the state have had.

Norman said that Penn Highlands has fully vaccinated more than 56,000 people as of Tuesday. He also added that although they are starting to see less vaccination appointments being filled. There are still thousands of people still eligible in phase 1A that have not scheduled a vaccine appointment yet.

Norman says this decrease in interest for vaccines is concerning, as COVID cases have been on the rise in the past few weeks. Along with those rising cases, Sheehan says they have also seen a spike in hospitalizations.

“I can tell you that, working in the emergency department, that we are certainly starting to see an uptick again in the number of cases we’re seeing,” Sheehan said.

Both add that with Easter, and the state loosening COVID restrictions on Sunday, all must stay vigilant and continue to follow CDC guidelines.