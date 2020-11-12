Penn Highlands reopens COVID-19 unit after recent uptick in cases

Clearfield County, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Healthcare closed its Coronavirus unit back in May due to lower case numbers, but just last week, staffers reopened that unit as the country and our region report more cases than ever before.

“I have to be clear that this is not the time to become relaxed,” Leader of Penn Highlands Healthcare’s Covid-19 Task Force Dr. Shaun Sheehan said.

Across the Penn Highlands Healthcare system, Sheehan said there are 20 COVID-19 inpatients.

“The more cases there are, the more people we will see hospitalized infected by this, and unfortunately die,” he said.

But that can change if people comply with state and CDC guidelines, like wearing a face covering.

“What we do know is the higher amount of people wearing a mask, the less community transmission there is and as a result, less hospitalizations and less deaths occur,” Sheehan said.

The CDC guidelines state wearing a mask not only protects the wearer, but the people around them, and it needs to be worn properly.

“We often see masks below the nose, below the chin, or around ears, Please wear them over your mouth and nose, and we can take care of this,” Sheehan said.

As for a Coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Sheehan said this is great news, adding they will work with the Department of Health to distribute it when the time comes.