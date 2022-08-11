PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Thursday, Aug. 11, leaders from Penn Highlands Healthcare and the Jefferson County community cut the ribbon to officially open the Punxsutawney Community Medical Building.

The Punxsutawney Community Medical Building offers many outpatient services including Outpatient Diagnostic Testing, Imaging Services and Laboratory Services; Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – offering physical therapy; Penn Highlands Family Medicine and Pediatric Care; Penn Highlands Lung Center; Penn Highlands Endocrinology; Penn Highlands Gastroenterology; QCare Walk-in Clinic; and a Retail, Drive-thru Pharmacy.

Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN, Penn Highlands Oncology/Hematology, Endocrinology, and a Diabetes & Nutrition Wellness Center will be opening soon.

“People used to have to travel out of town for cardiac services, pharmacology, neurosurgery, trauma, and now we can do many things like that close to home in DuBois, and here in Punxsutawney as well,” President of Penn Highlands DuBois John Sutika said.

The new location when fully operational will have 25-30 staff members.

Community members are encouraged to attend the Aug. 13 open house to see the state-of-the-art building firsthand and learn more about the services offered there.

The state-of-the-art facility is conveniently located at 21911 Route 119 (across from Walmart).