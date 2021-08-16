Penn Highlands offering COVID-19 relief payments for fall 2021 semester

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Community College will award over $800,000 in economic relief directly to students impacted by the pandemic this fall.

All enrolled for-credit students are eligible for the payments, according to a press release from Penn Highlands. No Federal Application for Free Student Aid (FAFSA) is required, however, students that show exceptional need based upon their FAFSA status will be prioritized.

Penn Highlands also announced it will offer over 20 scholarships for each academic year in addition to payment plans designed to help a student’s individual needs.

Classes this fall will be available in-person, online or through a hybrid model, the release states. The semester kicks off Monday, Aug. 23.

There is still time to enroll, which can be done by visiting the Penn Highlands website.