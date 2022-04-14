CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Throughout April and May, members of the Trauma Team and nursing educators from Penn Highlands DuBois will hold classes for high school and middle school students, as well as community events to increase injury prevention awareness.

The first of these programs happened on Thursday, April 14, when Penn Highlands DuBois held a STOP THE BLEED® class for students at DuBois Area Middle School. The STOP THE BLEED campaign is administered by the Defense Health Agency and the Combat Casualty Care Research Program. The program, which is taught locally by members of the Penn Highlands DuBois Trauma Team and nursing educators, engages people to be trained, equipped, and prepared to save a life.

On Wednesday, May 11, and Thursday, May 12, the STOP THE BLEED classes will be offered for some 350 students, faculty, and support staff at St. Marys Area High School. Students from various fields of study, including the Metal Fabricating, Woodworking, EMT, CNA, and Health Professionals programs, as well as those participating in the Health Education, Enrichment, and Stagecraft classes, have been invited to participate.

“Having spent my nursing career in the Emergency Departments at Penn Highlands DuBois and Penn Highlands Elk, I am very passionate about helping to keep our communities safe from traumatic injuries,” said Kara Bauer, RN, BSN, the Trauma, Outreach, and Injury Prevention Coordinator for Penn Highlands DuBois, who oversees the programming.

Penn Highlands will also be holding community programs over the next month, starting on Saturday, May 7, Penn Highlands DuBois is participating in Dickinson Center, Inc.’s Community Helpers’ Day, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, in Benzinger Park in St. Marys.

Members of the Penn Highlands DuBois Trauma Team will educate participants on the importance of wearing bicycle helmets as well as the proper fitting of helmets. The event is free to Elk County families with children aged 5 and under.

Also, on Tuesday, May 10, and Thursday, May 26, Penn Highlands DuBois will host a Fall Prevention Program at the DuBois YMCA following the Silver Sneakers Class at 8:45 AM. Falls are the leading cause of injury-related death among adults age 65 and older, and the age-adjusted fall death rate is increasing.

Any member of the community is invited to attend to learn about fall prevention and how they can help themselves as well as others. Information will be available on screening for fall risks. In addition, Penn Highlands DuBois is providing anti-slip shoe covers free of charge to aid in fall prevention.