Dr. Robert M. Clark, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice and Social Sciences, working through a simulation in the College’s new police simulator for onlookers at today’s unveiling of the new technology. (via Penn Highlands Community College)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Highlands Community College’s Richland Campus unveiled a new technology that recreates 750 real-world scenarios to help train police officers.

The state-of-the-art police simulator offers a safe and controlled environment with varying responses to resistance to put officers in real-life, on-the-job scenarios for optimal training experience, Penn Highlands said.

Dennis Miller, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, discusses the College’s new police simulator and upcoming transfer of the Police Academy with local law enforcement officials. (via Penn Highlands Community College)

Dr. Robert M. Clark, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice and Social Sciences, working through a simulation in the College’s new police simulator for onlookers at today’s unveiling of the new technology. (via Penn Highlands Community College)

The simulator is available to rent on an hourly basis to qualified individuals, such as students or current police officers. The cost to rent is $85/hour, and those interested should contact Workforce Education Manager Julie Davis at 814-262-3812 or jdavis@pennhighlands.edu.

Penn Highlands is also planning to transfer the Regional Police Academy from the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center to the college by spring with the first set of classes being held in fall.

The Regional Police Academy is a certified unit of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (Act 120). It’s reported graduates who successfully complete the approved curriculum will be permitted to test for a Commonwealth Municipal Police Training (MPT) number, which is required of all municipal police officers in Pennsylvania.

For more details on all areas of training within the Police Academy or additional contact information, visit the Police Academy’s new home on the web at pennhighlands.edu/police-academy.