Penn Highlands micro-hospital gets final approval from Patton Township

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plans for a new Penn Highlands micro-hospital have been approved for Patton Township and construction will begin in the fall.

Penn Highlands describes a micro-hospital as mini version of a general acute care hospital.

It will be located in the vacant lot of the Patton Town Center near Colonnade Boulevard and Waddle Road, behind the Sheetz and Cracker Barrell.

The state determined the location of the micro-hospital based on a Certificate of Need.

The hospital will have 12 beds and will include an emergency department and operating rooms. The medical office will have a pharmacy, physical therapy, and outpatient services.

“This site has sat empty probably for 13 or more years, so the township is very excited to see somebody’s going to go in here,” said Doug Erickson, Patton Township manager. “We’re going to use this property that’s been vacant for so long, and it’s right here on an interchange location, so it should be easy to find for anybody looking for medical help.”

Construction will last about 18 months, with the hospital opening in 2023.