Penn Highlands Healthcare provides COVID-19 update

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn Highlands Healthcare provided an update on their preparedness for COVID-19 cases.

So far, the hospital system has treated no patients with confirmed cases.

They have performed under 100 tests and have received 20 negative results back and are awaiting results from the remaining tests.

Penn highlands is limited by the number of tests they can perform due to limited supply of test collection materials.

Hospital officials say they are preparing for this situation.

“We’re just really starting to see cases and we have been able to build up some inventory here in the last week or so,” Penn Highlands chief operating officer Mark Norman said. “Obviously we need more, because we are always preparing for a worst-case scenario.”

Penn Highlands has also restricted visitors into the hospitals, and has a pre-screening process at the entrance of their facilities.