Penn Highlands Healthcare experiencing phone, internet outage

Penn Highlands Healthcare is experiencing a phone and internet outage across multiple facilities, according to a post on Facebook.

Facilities affected by this are PH DuBois East and West, PH Brookville, PH Clearfield, PH Elk, Pinecrest Manor, physician offices, and some QCare locations.

Penn Highlands says their IT team is aware of the issue and working to fix it as soon as possible.

There is no word on how much time it will take to fix the issue, and anyone with an emergency is reminded to contact 911.