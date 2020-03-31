Penn Highlands employees put on furlough

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The president of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College announced today that some of their employees will be put on furlough.

The announcement stated that the college is doing this in order to stabilize finances during this pandemic.

Employees working at the college will receive normal pay and benefits until April 13, then they will be eligible for unemployment benefits coming from the Federal Government’s Coronavirus stimulus package.

The announcement does not mention what date employees can expect to be recalled for work.