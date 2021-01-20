Penn Highlands DuBois to host blood drive with free Covid-19 antibody testing this Friday

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Due to the blood shortage that has swept the region, Penn Highlands Dubois will host a blood drive this Friday.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can donate blood and receive a free Covid-19 antibody testing.

The drive will take place in the Central Resource Center, which is the building beside the hospital.

The hospital’s laboratory director, Katrina Anthony says now more than ever, they need people to donate.

“This is a great way to give back to the community, this is a great way to help local hospitals, all the blood that’s donated remains in the Penn Highlands system so it’s a great thing to do for your fellow community members,” said Anthony.

Donors are required to bring their ID, and while appointments are preferred, walk-ins are welcome.