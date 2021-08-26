Penn Highlands DuBois receives funding through opioid response

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn Highlands DuBois received major aid in their fight against substance abuse earlier this week after Congressman Glenn Thompson announced the hospital was awarded a $1 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services as part of the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP)-Implementation grant.

Over the next three years, the funding will be used to strengthen and expand substance abuse disorder prevention as well as being used for treatment and recovery services. The Implementation grant is one of five grant programs offered through the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 5,200 Pennsylvanians died from drug overdoses in the past year.

“We must continue to provide our communities with the tools needed to help individuals with substance use disorder,” Congressman Thompson said. “No one can tackle addiction on their own, and the Rural Communities Opioid Response Grant supports those on the front line of this crisis with the necessary resources and training to combat the opioid epidemic.”

Richard Nenneau, vice president of Penn Highlands behavioral health center was very pleased to receive this funding, which will help to shine a light on behavioral health. He said that the funds will allow the hospital to offer greater access to people who are struggling with abuse

“We feel that with this Grant it will help us integrate the two services and increase the opportunity for folks to get quality care and have them continue to be engaged in that care,” Nenneau said.

Nenneau added they will be able to use these funds to train first responders to be able best prepared to answer a call involving substance abuse.