Penn Highlands DuBois confirms first employee COVID-19 case

DUBOIS, Pa. — Penn Highlands DuBois confirmed Monday that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The employee had not been at the hospital for several weeks before being diagnosed (tested positive for COVID-19),” PHH said in a statement to the Courier Express. “The person had been on vacation followed by a two-week isolation time at home as a precaution before returning to work.”

Penn Highlands, in its statement, said upon the person’s first day back, the employee followed protocol by entering the appropriate entrance and then proceeding to a verbal screening and temperature check upon arriving at work. (The employee performing the screening uses personal protective equipment.)

“When symptoms were identified during this process, the employee was sent home immediately for quarantine,” according to PHH. “This person is recovering at home. No patients or staff were exposed to the virus.”