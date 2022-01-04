Penn Highlands continues expansion with purchase of St. Marys Pharmacy/Bennetts Valley Pharmacy

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn Highlands Healthcare kicked off 2022 with the purchase of St. Marys Pharmacy/Bennetts Valley Pharmacy. The affiliation became effective on January 1, 2022.

With the integration of St. Marys Pharmacy and Bennetts Valley Pharmacy into its health system, Penn Highlands adds four pharmacy locations in St. Marys, Kane, Ridgway, and Weedville, as well as five home medical locations with offices in St Marys, Kane, Clearfield, Brookville, and DuBois.

These locations serve 11 Central Pennsylvania counties.

“St. Marys Pharmacy/Bennetts Pharmacy is rooted in the same values as our health system,” said Penn Highlands CEO Steven M. Fontaine. “The addition of these pharmacies provides for greater collaboration among the care providers as well as greater patient satisfaction and outcomes.”

St. Marys Pharmacy company was established as a family-owned hometown drug store in 1899 and grew into a regional healthcare provider in community and specialty pharmacy as well as a full-service medical equipment provider.