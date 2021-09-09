Penn Highlands Community College partners with Susquehanna University

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Community College has partnered with Susquehanna University to offer guaranteed admission to Penn Highlands graduates.

Under this partnership, Penn Highlands students will be able to transfer to Susquehanna after completing an Association of Arts or Associate of Science degree. They will be eligible for an academic scholarship from Susquehanna of up to $31,000 per year based on their grade point average at Penn Highlands during the application phase.

Students will also be eligible for an additional $5,000 per year scholarship if they are members of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society.

Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green said Susquehanna has been identified among the top 10% of higher education institutions for return on investment.

“We are proud to provide our students with a high-quality, transformative education and look forward to ensuring a seamless transition for Penn Highlands’ graduates to complete their bachelor’s degree in preparation for a successful future,” he said.

Penn Highlands Community College President Dr. Steve Nunez said the collaboration with Susquehanna University paves the way for students to have a positive experience and achieve success through the transfer of credits.

“Students will receive a top-notch education from two great institutions through this agreement,” Dr. Nunez said. “It is a win for Penn Highlands Community College, Susquehanna University, and the communities that we serve.”