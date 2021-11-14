Penn. Highlands Community College now offering online classes for the winter

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– For the upcoming winter semester, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College (PHCC) is offering a four-week winter session for the first time ever.

The winter session will begin on Dec. 20 and then end on Jan. 14. All classes being offered will only be online.

Students will be able to take over the winter session includes:

ANT 100 – Introduction to Anthropology

COM 101 – Public Speaking

MAT 131 – Intermediate Algebra

MAT 145 – College Algebra

MAT 200 – Probability and Statistics

SOC 100 – Introduction to Sociology

PSY 100 – General Psychology

PSY 130 – Human Development Across the Lifespan

“Credits earned through these winter classes may be easily transferred to other colleges and universities,” PHCC said in a release.

For more information or to register for the winter session contact them by phone at 1-(888)-385-7325 or by visiting their website.