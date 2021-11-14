Penn. Highlands Community College now offering online classes for the winter

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– For the upcoming winter semester, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College (PHCC) is offering a four-week winter session for the first time ever.
The winter session will begin on Dec. 20 and then end on Jan. 14. All classes being offered will only be online.
Students will be able to take over the winter session includes:
- ANT 100 – Introduction to Anthropology
- COM 101 – Public Speaking
- MAT 131 – Intermediate Algebra
- MAT 145 – College Algebra
- MAT 200 – Probability and Statistics
- SOC 100 – Introduction to Sociology
- PSY 100 – General Psychology
- PSY 130 – Human Development Across the Lifespan
“Credits earned through these winter classes may be easily transferred to other colleges and universities,” PHCC said in a release.
For more information or to register for the winter session contact them by phone at 1-(888)-385-7325 or by visiting their website.
