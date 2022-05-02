ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A free computer basics workshop is being held by the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College for those in Blair County.

In partnership with PA CareerLink and UPMC Altoona, the free computer basics workshop will be held on Tuesday, May 24, and Wednesday, May 25 at the Blair Center, next to Macy’s inside the Logan Valley Mall, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. both days.

The workshop will be free to the first 24 individuals who enroll and a $50 Sheetz gift card will be provided to each student who attends both days and completes the 2-day workshop.

The workshop is geared towards helping those who may have trouble with computer basics such as logging into a computer or sending and receiving emails. Additionally, PA CareerLink and Penn Highland staff members will be available to answer questions about choosing a career, finding a job, college, and student financial aid.

The college will provide refreshments and computers to use during the training.

For additional information on the workshops or to reserve a spot, contact the Penn Highlands Community College Blair Center at 814-201-2700 or the PA CareerLink at 814-940-6200.