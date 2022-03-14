CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Highlands Community College announced they will be hosting their first-ever CareerFest.

The CareerFest event is specifically designed for high school students to meet and hear from businesses across the region. The students will hear from business leaders in 20-minute immersive experiences and a question and answer open forum. The event will take place at the Richland Campus, 101 Community College Way, in Johnstown.

15 high schools and over 10 local businesses will be at the event. Students can also learn how Penn Highlands Community College can prepare students to become strong employees and be successful in their careers.

There will be two events, the first will be Friday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will focus on accounting, business, communications/media, computer science/IT, education, and sustainable agriculture.

The second event will take place on Friday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will focus on criminal justice, health sciences, liberal arts & sciences, paralegal studies, psychology, and social work.