Penn Highlands Community College finalizes Richland building purchase

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Campus facility is now officially owned by Penn Highlands Community College as of Thursday.

The finalized sale of the main campus building includes approximately 15 acres of property from the Richland School District for $6 million, according to a press release. This additional purchase will allow Penn Highlands to expand and incorporate future programming.

This is Penn Highland’s first owned property since it was established in 1994.

“We are beyond excited to own our main campus in Richland Township,” Dr. Steve Nunez, president of Penn Highlands Community College, said in the release. “This purchase allows us to renovate certain areas and expand our current offerings, ensuring our students receive the quality education they deserve in a state-of-the-art learning environment.”

It’s reported that the Richland facility has been considered the main campus of Penn Highlands Community College since the lease began in 2007, housing 100 employees and around 1,400 students annually.