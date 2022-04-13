JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Penn Highlands Community College Ebensburg Student Activities Club is inviting area youth to compete in the Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby competition.

The Ebensburg Student Activities Club is hosting the event on Sunday, May 22, at Carrolltown American Legion Park starting at noon. The MLB Jr. Home Run Derby will allow participants to swing for the fences in a fun and free competition. Hitters will have the opportunity to advance through three levels of competition culminating at the 2022 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Boys and girls will be divided into three age divisions, 12U, 14U, and 15 – Senior in high school. Those who participate in the 12U and 14U will have a chance to advance to the regional level. While those 15+ aren’t eligible to advance, prizes will be given to the winner of each age group.

To participate, you must pre-register online with 12U and 14U divisions registering here and 15+ division registering here. All participants must bring age verification to the competition.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Funds will also be raised by the American Legion Park to benefit the mother of Maverick Baker with a basket raffle and 50/50. The concession stand will also be open.

For any questions concerning the competition or to donate a basket, contact Robert Sekrak, Local Coordinator and Penn Highlands Regional Center Director at 814-471-0013 or by email at rsekark@penhighlands.edu.