Penn Highlands Clearfield receives million-dollar grant for emergency department renovations

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn Highlands Healthcare received a $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to support Emergency Department renovations at Penn Highlands Clearfield. Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. and William Armstrong district office manager for Representative Thomas R. Sankey, 111, presented the check to leadership from Penn Highlands Clearfield and Penn Highlands DuBois.

Shown displaying the check from the PA DHS are (l. to r.) John Sutika, President of Penn Highlands DuBois, Rhonda Halstead, President of Penn Highlands Clearfield, Senator Wayne Langerholc and William Armstrong, District Office Manager to State Representative Thomas R. Sankey, III.

The Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department construction is expected to be completed in late March 2022.

The Penn Highlands Clearfield project includes the relocation of the Emergency Department from the ground floor to the first floor and the relocation of the ambulance entrance to Turnpike Avenue.

“We are very grateful to Senator Langerholc and Representative Sankey for working with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to secure this grant for our hospital,” said Rhonda Halstead, president of Penn Highlands Clearfield. “This project is providing modernization that will improve safety for patients and visitors as well as functionality for hospital staff.”

According to Halstead, the original construction plans included the addition of two trauma bays, increased workspace for the staff, and improved ambulance access. The additional funds will enable the hospital to add two triage rooms for more efficient flow, eight exam rooms, a dedicated OB/GYN room, two psychiatric rooms, and an isolation room. In addition, the Emergency Department will have a separate registration area. Construction is scheduled to be completed in late March 2022.

Annually, approximately 18,000 people receive care from the Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department. These patients travel from a large radius around the Clearfield and greater Moshannon Valley regions.

The renovation project is part of a $170 million Master Facilities Plan that will improve, expand and modernize the services Penn Highlands Healthcare offers patients at its hospital campuses and outpatient facilities in the 39-county region it serves.