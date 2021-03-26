Penn Highlands Clearfield emergency department renovations underway

Clearfield, PA (WTAJ) – At more than 12,000 square feet, the new emergency department at Penn Highlands Clearfield will be more than twice the size of the current ER.

The new facility will also feature state of the art equipment, turning this into one of the finest emergency departments in the area.

The project, which will cost over $6 million, began earlier this month. Workers are still in the demolition phase, expected to complete this phase in the next two weeks, before moving to structuring the layout. The overall goal of the project is to modernize the ER.

“Their workflow is going to be much more impressive,” said Rhonda Halstead, the president of Penn Highlands Clearfield. “It’s going to be modernized.”

The current emergency department is located on the ground floor of the hospital. The new ER will be located on the first floor, creating a new building entry specifically for the emergency department.

The hospital has not had any renovations since 1994. High volumes of traffic, along with a need for a change are the main reasons behind the project.

“We see over eighteen thousand patients a year and we felt like our ED and our facility needed to reflect our Community and the people that work here,” Halstead said.

The new emergency department stresses efficiency and strong workflow. Denis Bloom, the director of engineering says everything being planned to ensure there is no wasted space.

“The location of everything is critical,” said Bloom. “We are opening all the space up because the way the layout is we will have a nurses station in the middle Corridor here and then work our way around the rest.”

The hospital has been planning this project for five years, and although construction is just starting on the space, the end is finally in sight, and Halstead can feel it.

“The community is getting very excited since they’re able to see the construction workers here on campus,” Halstead said.