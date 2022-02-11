Penn Highlands Behavioral Health Center nears completions; search for staff continues

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Later this year, Penn Highlands will complete expansion on its new behaviorist health center. The project will put the DuBois hospital at the forefront of behavioral health services across all of central Pennsylvania. When the behavioral health center opens, the services provided will help to meet the growing needs for mental health. However, in order to provide these potentially life-saving services, there has to be a staff to work the floors, and that has posed the biggest challenge, the hospital says.

“Able to provide new services to the area that are not currently here. So it is very important to start actively recruiting and hiring to be able to train people appropriately to open those units,” said Rebecca Kear, a talent acquisition manager at Penn Highlands.

Recruitment efforts for the hospital expansion have been met with some challenges, as the healthcare field continues to shrink.

“Shortages of affected not just behavioral health recruiting but all across the health system. And frankly, health systems across the country,” said Richard Nenneau, vice president of behavioral health at Penn Highlands.

That, paired with a federal vaccine mandate has left dozens of jobs open, which they hope to fill by holding open interviews.

“Open interviews would be for all positions. From behavioral health assistants, LPN’s, registered nurses, therapists, psych admission coordinators,” Kear said.

The three-floor expansion will include: same-day walk-in services on the first floor, a 22-bed acute child service center on the second floor, and the third floor will be home to extended stay for children and adolescents for up to 90 days. At full capacity, the 50,000 square foot addition will also create about 200 new jobs at the hospital. But those jobs will not come all at once.

The hospital will use a phased approach to opening the different services it will provide. Due to the issues of finding healthcare workers across the country, paired with supply chain issues that have stalled construction at times throughout this project, Nenneau says the phased approach will allow for better workflow at first.

In the phased approach Nenneau noted, the two floors dedicated to child and adolescent services are near completion, and the outpatient services floor is about 75% complete. He also said the hospital should first open its doors to patients by early this summer, and he’s hopeful that staff will quickly be filled.

“The last month or so we’ve seen more and more people come in for interviews,” Nenneau said. “People are coming back to work. They’re realizing that healthcare is a rewarding and challenging profession.”