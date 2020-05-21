Penn Highlands allowing support person to help patients

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Healthcare will allow one support person for some of their patients.

Starting this week, one person may remain with a non-COVID inpatients, an emergency department patient, or a surgery patient.

The support person may not switch out with someone else because the visitor restrictions are still in place at all facilities.

“Along with every patient, every support person is required to go through our screening process for symptoms and temperature checks,” Director of Emergency Medicine Dr. Shaun Sheehan said.

We’re told these people are not considered visitors, and restrictions still apply for all of their facilities.

Support people are not allowed in the infusion centers, where patients receive chemo-therapy.