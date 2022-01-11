Penn Highland Community College partners with Sheetz, brings tuition savings to employees

The Penn Highlands Community College will distribute more COVID-19 funds to students.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) – Penn Highlands Community College is partnering up with Sheetz, Inc. to bring education benefits and discounts to employees.

The announcement, which was made Tuesday, Jan. 11, will offer qualifying Sheetz employees a five percent reduction in tuition and additional annual tuition reimbursement for eligible Sheetz employees.

“Penn Highlands Community College and Sheetz, Inc. share the belief that education is one of the best ways to change and improve a person’s life,” stated Dr. Steve Nunez, President of Penn Highlands Community College.

This partnership works across all Penn Highlands Community College locations, including Altoona, Ebensburg, Huntingdon, Richland, and Somerset.

“Creating partnerships with colleges and universities is a big part of that effort and we are so proud to join with Penn Highlands Community College to bring new educational opportunities to our employees,” said Sheetz CEO/President Travis Sheetz.