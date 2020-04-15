Penn Highlands Healthcare to furlough almost 600 employees

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Hospital system has furloughed 600 employees as they adjust staffing levels across the system.

Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman confirmed Wednesday Morning that these adjustments will go into effect immediately through May 31, 2020.

Norman reports that during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a 59% drop in clinic visits, a 47% drop in radiology testing, and a 59% drop in lab testing.

Starting today, and over the next few days, Penn Highlands will begin to furlough employees from various areas, including the corporate office.

Below show the total number of employees from each facility.

Brookville – 24

Clearfield – 43

Dubois – 338

Elk – 65

Huntingdon – 66

Corporate office – 49

TOTAL: 585

COO Mark Norman states that the furloughs are a way for Penn Highlands to ensure financial stability through this pandemic.