PA DOH reports more than 50% of COVID-19 cases have recovered

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has started to report recovered cases of COVID-19 here in the state as of Friday afternoon.
The DOH website shows that 57% of the 66,258 cases have recovered from COVID-19. That translates into roughly 37,767 who have tested positive have recovered, leaving roughly 28,491 currently positive.
The state says that individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.