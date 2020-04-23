Penn Cambria student making masks during school shutdown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County high schooler is giving back to her community by donating masks.

Morgan McConnell is a junior at Penn Cambria and with school closed, she started making masks.

She’s made more than 500 masks that have been donated throughout Cambria County after starting the project last week.

McConnell says it’s her way of helping others.

“A lot of people started overbuying so they went through a shortage so I thought what if we find a way to make some that people aren’t buying the ones that they need for the hospital and they can just get these ones for free.”

To get a mask you can reach out to her grandmother, Veronica Noll, on her Facebook page by clicking here.