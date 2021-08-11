Penn Ag Democrats host annual picnic in Ferguson Township

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Democratic leaders from across Pennsylvania gathered in Centre County today for their annual Penn Ag Picnic.

The event was held at the Ferguson Township Lion’s Club and served as an opportunity for democratic candidates in rural counties to share their campaigns and platforms.

Speakers included Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who said the gathering is a chance to celebrate Pennsylvania’s government.

“Specifically here today, celebrating the strength and resilience of the Pennsylvania democratic party and the small, typically red, counties as well too,” said Fetterman. “And to talk to a lot of great candidates and really just, again, celebrate the work that’s being done on the ground day in and day out all across Pennsylvania.”

Lt. Governor John Fetterman

The event featured Judge Maria McLaughlin, Judge David Spurgeon, Judge Lori Dumas, Judge Timika Lane, Senator Sharif Street, Comissioner Val Arkoosh, and Representative Scott Conklin.

WTAJ reached out to several republican leaders for comment on the event. They declined to make a response.