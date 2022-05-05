(WTAJ) — Penelec is continuing to conduct tree-trimming work across Pennsylvania to enhance its electric service reliability.

Trees have been trimmed along about 700 miles of power lines in Penelec’s service area so far this year. The company plans to complete an additional 3,500 miles of work by the end of the year.

This year, Penelec is scheduled to trim trees along power lines in the following counties and areas:

• Bedford – Everett

• Blair – Altoona, East Freedom, Hollidaysburg, Tyrone

• Bradford – Athens, East Smithfield, North Orwell, Sayre

• Cambria – Cresson, Ebensburg, Lilly, Westmont

• Clarion – Knox

• Clearfield – Dubois, Winburne

• Center-Osceola Mills, Philipsburg

• Crawford – Cambridge Springs, Conneautville, Geneva, Meadville, Union City

• Erie – Erie, Fairview, Harbor Creek, Waterford

• Forest – Crown, Marienville

• Huntingdon – Mount Union, Spruce Creek, Saxton, Three Springs

• Indiana – Clarksburg, Clymer, Indiana

• Jefferson – Big Run, Brookville, Punxsutawney

• McKean – Bradford, Eldred

• Mifflin – Bellville

• Perry – Blain

• Somerset – Somerset, Windber

• Susquehanna – Choconut Township, Montrose

• Tioga – Blossburg, Niles Valley, Osceola, Westfield

• Venango – Cherrytree Township, Cranberry, Franklin, Oil City, Rocky Grove

• Warren – Warren, Tidioute

• Wayne – Lake Como

• Wyoming – Meshoppen

Penelec will work with municipalities to inform them of the tree-trimming schedules.

“Penelec is committed to enhancing customer service reliability, and our vegetation management program is one of the most important things we do every year to help maintain our electric system and restore power more quickly after storms,” said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania operations.