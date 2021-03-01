Penelec power outage impacts areas of Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A power outage has been reported Monday night in Altoona, impacting hundreds of customers.

The outages are located along Pleasant Valley Boulevard, Logan Boulevard, Frankstown and the Lakemont area. According to FirstEnergy’s power center, this outage has affected 500-1500 customers.

Anyone experiencing an outage should report it to Penelec at 1-888-544-4877. The Logan Township Police Department has advised that residents should not call 911 to report outages.

According to the FirstEnergy power center, the estimated restoration is set for 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ as we receive more information.