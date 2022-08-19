CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Penelec hosted an electrical safety demonstration for local firefighters and other first responders.

On Friday, Aug. 19 at 11:30 a.m. the Penelec line workers showed firefighters attending the 130th Central District Volunteer Firemen`s Association Convention how to keep safe around downed power lines and other electrical equipment at the Nanty Glo Fire Station.

Firefighters are typically among the first to arrive on the scene of an accident. Whether it be a fire or weather-related incident, any that includes electrical hazards like downed wires can pose a great risk.

Understanding the visible and hidden dangers associated with electricity on the scene of an emergency is key to ensuring their safety. We`ll show firefighters how to stay safe around live wires.

“Electricity travels at the speed of light. Our body can’t move away from electricity fast enough when we touch something by mistake… So a contact before you even know you’ve touched it you could be very badly burned or you can be dead. The important thing is at the beginning is to stop what you’re doing, look around you, and that’s how you stay alive,” Todd Myers, a Penelec Spokesperson said.

Penelec’s new safety trailer provided a visual and audible look at the dangers associated with power lines and other electrical equipment.