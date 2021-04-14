Penalties and interest waived for 2020 filings in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The due date to file your 2020 final earned income and net profits tax return is coming up quick but there is a silver lining offered for Centre County residents.

The county’s tax collection committee adopted a resolution that waives all penalties and interest for individual income tax filings and payments for 2020 that are received between April 15 and May 17. Late fees also won’t be assessed for returns filed during this time either.

So instead of filing an extension and making an estimated payment, for local tax purposes, we’re saying we’re not charging any late fees or any penalties in interest that may be due otherwise due on April 15. Jacqueline E Fuge, Tax Services Director, State College Borough Tax Office/Centre Tax Agency



Returns must be filed before or on May 17.